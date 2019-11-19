Gold BMW 1 Series used cars for sale
With 3 used Gold BMW 1 Series cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.
Latest second hand Gold BMW 1 Series cars for sale
Latest BMW 1 Series Articles
Review
BMW 1 Series Hatchback (2019 - ) review
Read about the BMW 1 Series hatchback, the German brand's premium hatchback with a classically sporting twist.
19 Nov 2019
News
BMW M135i xDrive video review
Meet the all-new BMW M135i XDrive. Get behind the wheel of BMW's all-wheel drive with Rory Reid and get all the latest specs and stats.
11 Nov 2019
News
Coming soon: 2019 BMW 1 Series
Purists shudder when they think that the next 1 Series hatchback won’t be rear-wheel drive. But will anyone else really care?
29 May 2019
Review
BMW 1 Series hatchback (2017 - ) review
The 1 Series is a premium small hatchback, with the emphasis on a sporty drive and good connectivity. It’s a good company car, and plays rival to the Audi
24 May 2018