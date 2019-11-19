Bronze BMW 1 Series used cars for sale
Latest second hand Bronze BMW 1 Series cars for sale
£10,830
BMW 1 Series 1.6 118i Sport Sports Hatch (s/s) 5dr
2015 (15 reg) | 22,583 miles
£7,000
BMW 1 SERIES 118d SE 5dr 2.0
2013 (63 reg) | 71,786 miles
£5,850
BMW 1 Series 2.0 116d Sport Sports Hatch (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 78,750 miles
£7,995
BMW 1 Series 2.0 120d Sport 5dr
2013 (62 reg) | 94,000 miles
£2,695
BMW 1 Series 1.6 116i SE 5dr
2007 (07 reg) | 106,000 miles
£4,800
BMW 1 Series 1.6 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 112,767 miles
£6,999
BMW 1 Series 1.6 116i Urban Sports Hatch 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 67,000 miles
£6,200
BMW 1 Series 2.0 116d Sport Sports Hatch (s/s) 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 82,000 miles
£9,800
BMW 1 Series 2.0 118d Sport Sports Hatch (s/s) 5dr
2014 (14 reg) | 39,228 miles
£9,992
BMW 1 Series 1.6 118i SE 5dr
2012 (12 reg) | 44,000 miles
£7,390
BMW 1 Series 1.6 116i M Sport Sports Hatch 5dr
2012 (62 reg) | 64,276 miles
£8,995
BMW 1 Series 2.0 118d SE Sports Hatch (s/s) 5dr
2013 (63 reg) | 25,000 miles
