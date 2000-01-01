Suzuki used cars for sale in Blackpool
With 2 used Suzuki cars in Blackpool available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£15,102
£12,835
Save£2,267
Suzuki Swift 1.2 Dualjet Attitude (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol Hatchback
RRP£25,249
£22,249
Save£3,000
Suzuki SX4 S-Cross 1.4 Boosterjet SZ5 ALLGRIP (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£20,599
£18,599
Save£2,000
Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet SZ-T (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£22,749
£20,749
Save£2,000
Suzuki Vitara 1.4 Boosterjet SZ-T Auto (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV