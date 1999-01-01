Jeep used cars for sale in Blackpool
With 1 used Jeep cars in Blackpool available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£25,715
£25,215
Save£500
Jeep Renegade 1.6 MultiJetII Longitude DDCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Diesel SUV
RRP£26,245
£25,745
Save£500
Jeep Renegade 1.3 GSE T4 Night Eagle DDCT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV
RRP£31,380
£30,880
Save£500
Jeep Compass 1.4T MultiAirII Limited (s/s) 5dr
5 door Manual Petrol SUV
RRP£31,245
£27,245
Save£4,000
Jeep Renegade 1.3 GSE T4 S Auto 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol SUV