Lexus used cars for sale in Blackburn
With 10 used Lexus cars in Blackburn available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
RRP£28,570
£27,535
Save£1,035
Lexus CT 200h 1.8 200h CT E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric Hatchback
RRP£41,324
£39,701
Save£1,623
Lexus UX 250h 2.0 250h Takumi E-CVT (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£39,284
Save£1,635
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
RRP£40,919
£38,919
Save£2,000
Lexus NX 300h 2.5 300h NX (Premium Pack) E-CVT 4WD (s/s) 5dr
5 door Automatic Hybrid – Petrol/Electric SUV
Latest second hand Lexus cars for sale in Blackburn
£1,695
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE-L 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 126,000 miles
£11,500
Lexus IS 2.5 300H LUXURY 4DR CVT
2013 (63 reg) | 64,000 miles
£1,795
Lexus IS 220d 2.2 TD SE-L 4dr
2006 (06 reg) | 127,000 miles
£5,200
Lexus GS 450H 450H SE 3.5 4d 345 BHP COMPREHENSIVE LEXUS HISTORY
2008 (08 reg) | 113,000 miles
£6,300
Lexus GS 450H 3.5 450H SPORT 4d 345 BHP HUGE SPEC | NAV | XENON | FSH
2008 (08 reg) | 87,000 miles
£12,900
Lexus GS 2.5 250 F SPORT 4d 206 BHP HUGE SPEC - WIDESCREEN NAV
2013 (13 reg) | 46,000 miles
£15,999
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport E-CVT (s/s) 4dr
2016 (66 reg) | 56,185 miles
£13,995
Lexus RX 450h 3.5 SE-L CVT 4x4 5dr
2010 (60 reg) | 74,000 miles
£5,490
Lexus RX 400h 3.3 SE SUV 5dr Petrol Hybrid CVT (192 g/km, 208 bhp)
2008 (58 reg) | 106,480 miles
£14,295
Lexus IS 300 2.5 F Sport Saloon 4dr Petrol Hybrid E-CVT (107 g/km, 179 bhp)
2015 (15 reg) | 113,000 miles