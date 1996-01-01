MINI used cars for sale in Barry
With 96 used MINI cars in Barry available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale available across the UK.Search
Brand new - in stock now
Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right nowView more deals
RRP£24,510
£22,059
Save£2,451
MINI 3-Door Hatch Cooper Exclusive 1.5 3dr
3 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£27,820
£25,038
Save£2,782
MINI 5-Door Hatch Cooper Sport 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
RRP£31,945
£28,751
Save£3,194
MINI Clubman Cooper S Exclusive 2.0 6dr
6 door Automatic Petrol Estate
RRP£27,545
£24,791
Save£2,754
MINI Countryman Cooper Classic 1.5 5dr
5 door Automatic Petrol Hatchback
Latest second hand MINI cars for sale in Barry
£11,331
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S D 5dr [Chili Pack] - DAB - BLUETOOTH AUDIO - CLIMATE CONTROL
2016 (66 reg) | 17,805 miles
£12,000
MINI Countryman 2.0 Cooper SD ALL4 5dr
2015 (65 reg) | 34,267 miles
£1,500
MINI Convertible 1.6 Cooper S 2dr
2006 (06 reg) | 79,000 miles
£8,398
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper S (Sport Chili) 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 35,068 miles
£10,098
MINI Paceman 1.6 Cooper 3dr Satellite Navigation
2016 (66 reg) | 18,006 miles
£7,280
MINI 1.6 Cooper S Roadster 2dr
2013 (63 reg) | 41,062 miles
£8,195
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 5dr Bluetooth
2015 (65 reg) | 34,669 miles
£8,120
MINI Paceman 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 21,111 miles
£3,295
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper Graphite 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 83,000 miles
£2,695
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper D 3dr
2007 (57 reg) | 110,000 miles
£8,399
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D ALL4 5dr Bluetooth
2012 (62 reg) | 59,447 miles
£3,595
MINI Hatch 1.6 Cooper 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 59,753 miles
£13,240
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper Seven 3dr Auto
2017 (17 reg) | 13,668 miles
£11,799
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper D ALL4 Business Edition 5dr Satellite Navigation
2016 (66 reg) | 43,472 miles
£13,993
MINI Countryman 2.0 COOPER D BUSINESS 5d 110 BHP
2016 (16 reg) | 25,945 miles
£8,108
MINI Convertible 2.0 Cooper S D 2dr [Sport Chili/Media Pack] Satellite Navigation
2013 (63 reg) | 50,284 miles
£9,999
MINI Hatch 1.2 One (s/s) 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 29,628 miles
£14,005
MINI Hatch 2.0 Cooper S 3dr [JCW Chili/Media Pack XL] - HEATED SEATS - XENONS
2016 (66 reg) | 22,712 miles
£7,499
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D (s/s) 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 81,500 miles
£8,902
MINI Paceman 1.6 Cooper D ALL4 3dr Bluetooth
2014 (14 reg) | 31,212 miles
£9,605
MINI Countryman 1.6 Cooper S 5dr Leather Seats
2012 (12 reg) | 26,029 miles
£8,990
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper 3dr [Chili Pack]
2016 (16 reg) | 32,433 miles
£8,950
MINI Hatch 1.5 Cooper D 3dr
2016 (66 reg) | 17,681 miles
£4,690
MINI Hatch 1.6 One D (Sport Chili) 3dr
2013 (63 reg) | 75,220 miles