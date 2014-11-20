Skip to contentSkip to footer
Sell
Saved SearchSell my car

Audi S4 Avant

Audi S4 Avant image

Audi S4 Avant cars for sale

Search 127 cars

With 13 new and 114 used Audi S4 Avant cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.

Back to Audi range

Audi S4 Avant estate (2009- ) review

Auto Trader rating

3.9

Owner ratings

4.3

The Audi S4 Avant successfully combines good load-lugging ability with great handling in a brilliantly built, competent package.

Read full review

Brand new - in stock now

Be the first to own one of these cars. There's no need to wait - they're available right now

View more

Approved used

Thoroughly checked, tested, and approved by manufacturers, these used cars are in supreme condition.

View more

Nearly new

Your name might not be first in the logbook, but these cars have really low mileage and come with remaining manufacturer warranty.

View more

Used

View more

The latest Audi S4 Avant articles

View more

Frequently asked questions

  • Audi S4 Avants offer a top speed range between 155mph and 155mph, depending on the version.

  • Audi S4 Avant on-the-road prices RRP from £49,400 and rises to around £50,900, depending on the version.

  • According to the official figures, the Audi S4 Avant's fuel economy ranges between 39mpg and 40mpg.

  • The standard UK car tax rate is currently £145. You may also have to pay higher rates based on your car’s emission levels . Learn more about car tax bands.