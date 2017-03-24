Alfa Romeo MiTo cars for sale
With 413 used Alfa Romeo MiTo cars available on Auto Trader, we have the largest range of cars for sale across the UK.Search
Alfa Romeo Mito hatchback (2016 - ) review
The Mito competes with some really impressive rivals in the shape of the Mini Hatch and Audi A1, and unfortunately, it simply can’t keep up in a wide variety of areas. It’s neither as comfortable nor as enjoyable to drive, it’s not as high in quality, it...Read full review
Latest second hand Alfa Romeo MiTo cars for saleView all
£8,599
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 TB MultiAir 140 QV Line 3dr TCT Bluetooth
2016 (65 reg) | 19,876 miles
£2,948
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.6 JTDM Sportiva 3dr
2014 (64 reg) | 104,000 miles
£10,980
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 TB MultiAir Super TCT (s/s) 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 9,193 miles
£2,850
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4T (155) Lusso 3 door
2009 (58 reg) | 69,400 miles
£4,450
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 16v Lusso 3dr
2011 (60 reg) | 62,430 miles
£7,500
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 TB TwinAir 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 15,338 miles
£5,995
Alfa Romeo MiTo 0.9 TB TwinAir Distinctive 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 30,000 miles
£4,000
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 16V 105 Distinctive 3dr
2011 (61 reg) | 50,106 miles
£3,595
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 TB MULTIAIR DISTINCTIVE 3 DOOR BLACK PETROL UP TO DATE SERVICE RECORD+C
2012 (12 reg) | 71,000 miles
£13,000
Alfa Romeo Mito TB MULTIAIR VELOCE TCT 1.4 3dr
2018 (67 reg) | 4,552 miles
£10,480
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 TB MultiAir Super TCT (s/s) 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 9,759 miles
£2,995
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 TB 155 Veloce 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 75,000 miles
£2,495
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 TwinAir 8v Sprint 3dr
2013 (13 reg) | 114,481 miles
£6,369
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 TB TwinAir 105 Progression 3dr Bluetooth
2015 (15 reg) | 24,738 miles
£8,280
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 Tb Twinair 105 Collezione 3Dr
2016 (65 reg) | 11,647 miles
£5,495
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 TB TwinAir Progression (s/s) 3dr
2015 (65 reg) | 26,104 miles
£10,891
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 TB MultiAir Veloce TCT (s/s) 3dr
2017 (17 reg) | 24,000 miles
£3,495
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.3 JTDM Sprint 3dr
2014 (14 reg) | 100,000 miles
£2,690
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 TB MultiAir Veloce 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 77,000 miles
£8,990
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 TB MULTIAIR COLLEZIONE TCT 3d 140 BHP FULL DEALER HISTORY
2016 (16 reg) | 33,000 miles
£4,900
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.3 JTDM Distinctive 3dr
2013 (62 reg) | 27,277 miles
£5,995
Alfa Romeo Mito 0.9 TB TwinAir Progression (s/s) 3dr
2016 (16 reg) | 20,000 miles
£2,949
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 TB MultiAir Veloce 3dr
2009 (59 reg) | 86,000 miles
£1,995
Alfa Romeo Mito 1.4 16v Turismo 3dr
2009 (09 reg) | 95,747 miles
